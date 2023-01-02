 Skip to main content
.Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop this evening
and continue through Tuesday morning. Flash flooding, some
potentially significant, is possible.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Caldwell, Christian,
Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McLean,
Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley and
Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become
clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall of two to four inches is expected to fall tonight
through Tuesday morning. A corridor of higher amounts is
possible across the Missouri Bootheel region into far western
Kentucky.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Kentucky crews respond to water over roadways

  • Updated
  • 0
heavy rain road sign
By Mandy Robertson

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL)--

UPDATE 11:26 p.m.:

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 Crews are responding to reports of water over highways at various locations following heavy rainfall across the region.

Many locations have "Road May Flood" signs permanently posted.  Crews will be adding more specific temporary signage as reports come in.

At this hour, we have the following report:

Livingston County

KY 133/Lola Road at 5 to 7mm northeast of Salem from the Sandy Creek Bridge to Shuecraft Road

KY 1889/Heater Store Road at the 1 to 2mm in the Guess Creek Area between Rednour Road and Coons Chapel Rd

McCracken County

U.S. 45/Jackson Street at the RR Viaduct between Joe Clifton Dr/South 28th Street and Lone Oak Road

U.S. 60/Beltline Hwy at KY 994/Old Mayfield Road

NOTE: McCracken County Emergency Management has personnel checking on reports of flooded roadways at various other locations around Paducah

We have a report of at least one traffic signal in flash mode at Calvert City in Marshall County.

Motorists who plan to venture out during the overnight or early morning hours should use extra caution as it is likely additional roadways will be flooded as thunderstorms continue to roll through.  Remember, Turn Around - Don't Drown.

KYTC District 1 will attempt to provide timely updates as additional reports come in.

--------------------------------------------------------

