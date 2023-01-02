Kentucky crews respond to water over roadways

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL)--
UPDATE 11:26 p.m.:
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 Crews are responding to reports of water over highways at various locations following heavy rainfall across the region.
Many locations have "Road May Flood" signs permanently posted. Crews will be adding more specific temporary signage as reports come in.
At this hour, we have the following report:
Livingston County
KY 133/Lola Road at 5 to 7mm northeast of Salem from the Sandy Creek Bridge to Shuecraft Road
KY 1889/Heater Store Road at the 1 to 2mm in the Guess Creek Area between Rednour Road and Coons Chapel Rd
McCracken County
U.S. 45/Jackson Street at the RR Viaduct between Joe Clifton Dr/South 28th Street and Lone Oak Road
U.S. 60/Beltline Hwy at KY 994/Old Mayfield Road
NOTE: McCracken County Emergency Management has personnel checking on reports of flooded roadways at various other locations around Paducah
We have a report of at least one traffic signal in flash mode at Calvert City in Marshall County.
Motorists who plan to venture out during the overnight or early morning hours should use extra caution as it is likely additional roadways will be flooded as thunderstorms continue to roll through. Remember, Turn Around - Don't Drown.
KYTC District 1 will attempt to provide timely updates as additional reports come in.
--------------------------------------------------------
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 1 Crews are responding to reports of water over highways at various locations following heavy rainfall across the region.
Many locations have "Road May Flood" signs permanently posted. Crews will be adding more specific temporary signage as reports come in.
At this hour, we have the following report:
Livingston County
KY 133/Lola Road at 5 to 7mm northeast of Salem from the Sandy Creek Bridge to Shuecraft Road
KY 1889/Heater Store Road at the 1 to 2mm in the Guess Creek Area between Rednour Road and Coons Chapel Rd
McCracken County
U.S. 45/Jackson Street at the RR Viaduct between Joe Clifton Dr/South 28th Street and Lone Oak Road
U.S. 60/Beltline Hwy at KY 994/Old Mayfield Road
NOTE: McCracken County Emergency Management has personnel checking on reports of flooded roadways at various other locations around Paducah
We have a report of at least one traffic signal in flash mode at Calvert City in Marshall County.
Motorists who plan to venture out during the overnight or early morning hours should use extra caution as it is likely additional roadways will be flooded as thunderstorms continue to roll through. Remember, Turn Around - Don't Drown.
KYTC District 1 will attempt to provide timely updates as additional reports come in.