Kentucky community celebrates Christmas in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSIL) -- Folks throughout western Kentucky gathered this afternoon for Christmas celebration in Mayfield. The event brings some holiday cheer after the devastating tornadoes.
At Regions Bank Parking lot where hundreds of Kentucky residents gathered to celebrate the holidays. Many families and classmates and staff from the local schools haven’t spent time together after the tornado disaster.
Volunteers put together Christmas in Mayfield to give everyone some normalcy and a fun time for the holidays.
Organizer Sarah Farmer says it warms her heart to see such a large turnout
"I think that this could possibly be the best Christmas a lot of these people ever had, you know? In such a dark time and I think that, I know the presents bring so much joy, but seeing their friends and teachers is just amazing," she said.
One family says they were excited to see friends and get some toys.
"It's fun, the hot chocolate was good," said 12-year-old Skylar Stevenson.
"It's fun, I liked the toys. Especially, I just want to pray for the people that died in the tornado," said 11-year-old Elijah Walton.
Families also had a chance to enjoy some Food, hot chocolate and appearances from superheroes, Santa and more.
Farmer says because of the large turnout this event could possible be a yearly tradition.