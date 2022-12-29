Kentucky awarded $36 million grant to help children get ready for kindergarten

KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Thursday they will receive a $36 million grant to help more children get ready for kindergarten across the state.
It's a grant through the Office of Early Childhood Development Preschool Development Birth through Five which will help to support families and the state's economy.
“My administration will always put education first, and that starts with our youngest students, so they have the strong start in school and life that they deserve,” Gov. Beshear said. “This is an investment in our kids and also in our future workforce and economy. It’s personal to me as a dad, because I want all of our kids to have the best opportunities possible right here.”
Kentucky will receive $11.9 million each year over a three-year period. This will be used to help expand early learning programs, build an early childhood education workforce talent pipeline and expand access to high quality for children most in need.
"This funding strengthens our economy with high-quality early childhood education for our future workforce while meeting today’s concerns of working parents with young children,” Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link said.
The recent awarded funds will build on a previous grant from PDG B-5 to the State of Kentucky from 2019.
Additionally, the Beshear-Coleman administration has increased state funding for early childhood education, a recent release states. Team Kentucky's budget request of $125.9 million won legislative approval and fully funds full-day kindergarten for the children of the state.
During the next two years, Gov. Beshear has allotted $1.4 million for the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood. The state will invest $6 million in the state’s Regional Collaborative Network and $1.4 million annually.