Kentucky Ag Commissioner launches gubernatorial campaign

(WSIL) -- Tuesday, Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles launches gubernatorial campaign for 2023 with a video announcement.
“It’s time to put the political grandstanding aside and get to the hard work of creating new job opportunities and growth for our residents. I want to give our children, and their children, good reason to stay and raise families right here in the Commonwealth. I have the experience to back my words. I will fight the Biden and Beshear agendas and rebuild faith in the Office of the Governor. We must restore effective communication with the state legislature and stop getting in the way of hardworking Kentuckians.”
Quarles was first elected Kentucky’s Commissioner of Agriculture in 2015 and re-elected in 2019. Quarles has served Kentucky since he was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2010, representing Scott, Owen, and Fayette counties.
In a written announcement, the release says Quarles is pro-life and supports local law enforcement. It also says he is a 9th generation farmer in central Kentucky.
On the national level, Quarles has served as Second Vice President of the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture (NASDA) and as Chairman of the Republican Agriculture Commissioners Committee (RACC). Additionally, Quarles served on President Trump’s Agricultural Advisory Team.