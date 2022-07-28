Kentucky accepting donations to help eastern Kentucky flood victims

(WSIL) -- Gov. Andy Beshear opened an online portal for donations to flood victims Thursday.
The funds will be used to provide long-term relief to individuals directly impacted by this historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. These donations can help with food, shelter and other necessities of life and supplement emergency funds that come into the area.
The floods have already killed at least three people, but the Governor said some people may still be unaccounted for.
A State of Emergency is already in place to help those communities impacted by the flood waters.
