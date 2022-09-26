Kenny Elliott Memorial Softball Tournament aims to help area education

POPLAR BLUFF, MO - The ninth annual Kenny Elliott Memorial Softball Tournament wrapped up this weekend in Poplar Bluff, another year of raising money for area education and literacy.
Kenny Elliott was a Poplar Bluff native who died just short of his 42nd birthday in a work related accident in 2012. Since then, people have gotten together for a large softball tournament in his memory every year.
“We have teams from Arkansas, St. Louis, Southern Illinois," Kenny's brother and tournament organizer Chuck Elliott said. "We live in Michigan and we’ve brought teams down from Michigan to play in this tournament. It’s just a great way for a lot of people to get together who don’t get to see each other all the time and play some great ball.”
Besides the competition, the tournament also raises money for a good cause. While sports were important to Kenny and his family, they also decided to give back to Poplar Bluff in a way that would have been meaningful to the friend they lost nine years ago.
“We do the tournament as a way to help kids with learning disabilities," Chuck Elliott said. "Kenny, growing up, he had dyslexia, ADD, a lot of learning disabilities, so what we do is we run the tournament and with the profits we donate it back to the community.”
That money goes towards the Poplar Bluff Library, and is for things like tutors, e-books and other resources to help area children who may have struggles in education.
Dozens of teams come out for the two-day event every single year for the men's, women's and co-ed divisions.
This year, the second day was cancelled. A long-time regional umpire from Park Hills, Missouri passed away. Chuck Elliott and the other family members didn't want to take away from a fundraising effort in Park Hills, so they cancelled the second day for teams to have the opportunity to travel and raise money for the family of the umpire.
They're hoping to keep growing the tournament and be able to turn more funds towards their causes. Plus, it's a fun way to come together and remember their brother and friends, who loved softball and loved helping his own community.
“Kenny is my brother, we come from a huge softball family and we all grew up in Poplar Bluff," Chuck Elliott said. "A lot of the teams in the tournament knew Kenny, not just from his playing ability, but because of the work he did in the community.”