Kegan Johns Memorial race supporting students, community programs

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A local mother is working to spread awareness about the dangers of drinking and driving, while raising money for student scholarships as well as community programs.
Cindy Walsh is the mother of Kegan Johns, who passed away in a car crash when he was 18 years old in 2004.
Walsh says Kegan was a passenger in the crash and the driver had been drinking and driving, a preventable situations.
Since then, Walsh has started the Kegan Johns Memorial 5K and 10K race.
Profits from the event go toward student scholarships and the Williamson County Traffic Days, which teaches teens driver safety.
This year, funds will also to the Marion Police Department's new K-9 Cares Community Therapy Dog program.
The race is taking place at the Harry Crisp Sports Complex on Sunday, March 6th. It will continue as normal rain or shine with the exception being hazardous weather that could jeopardize participant safety.
If necessary, March 20th will be backup date or there will be a virtual option if preferred.
To stay up to date on the race day follow the Facebook page here, and for ticket information click this link.