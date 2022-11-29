Keeping yourself safe as you donate this Giving Tuesday

(WSIL) -- "Giving Tuesday" is a great time to show your gratitude by donating to help others, but we all want to make sure our money is in the right hands.
Some general tips to follow:
- Slow Down. A real charity will accept your donations any day of the week. If you feel pressured, take as much time as you need. Try researching and talking it over with others.
- Research the cause or the organization. Search online for the name of the organization or cause with words like “review,” “scam,” or “complaint.” See if others have had good or bad experiences with the charity. Check out what charity watchdog groups say about that organization.
- Know that it’s ok to ask questions. If the request for a donation is over the phone, the caller should be able to answer critical questions.
- Know who’s making the request. Don’t assume a request to donate is legitimate because a friend posted it on social media. Your friend might not personally know the charity or how it spends money.
- Make sure you are dealing with the real charitable organization. Be leery of year-end appeals from unknown or unfamiliar organizations you receive by phone, mail, email, and/or social media.
- Always donate by credit card rather than cash or other methods. This will ensure you can access the protections available through your credit card company.
If you feel like the money you gave was actually to a scammer, contact law enforcement immediately. You might also want to check with your bank about stopping that payment.
Visit the FTC website for additional advice on how to donate wisely.