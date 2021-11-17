Keeping your pet safe this Thanksgiving

(WSIL) -- Thanksgiving is coming up, and while our pets may be relishing the tasty scraps falling from the table, it can be difficult to keep track of what’s safe for them to consume.
Dr. Stacy Choczynski Johnson, veterinary expert from Pumpkin Pet Insurance, is setting the record straight on which common holiday dishes are a no go for our furry friends.
The forbidden holiday delicacies include:
- Turkey: Although turkey is a common ingredient in pet food, bones can splinter and become lodged in your pet’s esophagus, while dark meat and skin’s high fat content can lead to an upset stomach or even pancreatitis
- Stuffing: This Thanksgiving classic normally contains onions, garlic, and other herbs that are toxic to dogs. Plus, the fat in butter, chorizo, and sausage can also cause digestive issues in our nonhuman counterparts. Best to steer clear of stuffing
- Cranberry sauce: While cranberries on their own are non-toxic to dogs, sugary sauces can be detrimental in large quantities.
- Bread rolls: Simple bread is safe for pets in moderation, but check to make sure it doesn’t contain dangerous ingredients like raisins, onions, garlic, or chocolate.
- Mashed potatoes and gravy: Ingredients like butter, heavy cream, and turkey drippings that commonly go into this dish are unfortunately too high in fat, salt, and acid for a pet to consume.
If you’re planning like us to make your pet the guest of honor this Thanksgiving, just make sure you don’t over indulge them. A few bites of healthy whole foods like turkey, pumpkin, green beans, or sweet potatoes can be nutritious and fun to share, but it’s best to avoid dishes with additives like sugar, butter, and oil as much as possible.