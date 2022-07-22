Keeping Everyone Cool During the 4-H Youth Fair

WSIL (Massac County) -- 4-H is a national program that allows teens and kids to complete hands-on projects in topics like health, science, and what we see more locally, agriculture.
Over two and a half million 4H'ers live in a rural part of the country, some of them, like John Branlet, were there today in Metropolis.
"It's actually been like really hot lately, so it's like, we have to go inside and take a break.", says John Branlet.
His brother Cannon, who was competing today agrees saying, "It's really hot".
With multiple shows throughout the week, including a sheep, swine and today the Beef Show, we've seen near record breaking heat.
Making it uncomfortable, not only for the 4 H'ers, but for the four legged ones as well.
Local 4H member and 8th grader Madeline Bergman has been competing for years, but this summer she's keeping an extra close eye on her cows.
"My cows I try to keep them in the shade, under the fans, make sure they're drinking plenty of water. Keeping them cool by rinsing them down when they get hot."
President of the Massac County Youth Fair Tammie Obermark says they've been hosting this youth fair for more than 40 years and it's important to her that everyone stays safe. She made sure with this heat, there were multiple ways to stay cool and hydrated.
The President says, "Our predecessors were smart enough to plant a lot of trees on our fair grounds to keep everyone out of the sun and a place to be in the shade. Also bottles of water, giving out to kids, popsicles, ice cream throughout the week and also the water sprinklers on top of the show arena along with the fans."
Even with the sweltering conditions, the kids said they're still having a good time.