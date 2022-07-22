 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 110 each afternoon.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and portions of western Kentucky and
southern Illinois, to the west of a Wickliffe Kentucky to Mt
Vernon Illinois line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Keeping Everyone Cool During the 4-H Youth Fair

WSIL (Massac County) -- 4-H is a national program that allows teens and kids to complete hands-on projects in topics like health, science, and what we see more locally, agriculture.

Over two and a half million 4H'ers live in a rural part of the country, some of them, like John Branlet, were there today in Metropolis.

"It's actually been like really hot lately, so it's like, we have to go inside and take a break.", says John Branlet. 

His brother Cannon, who was competing today agrees saying, "It's really hot".

With multiple shows throughout the week, including a sheep, swine and today the Beef Show, we've seen near record breaking heat.

Making it uncomfortable, not only for the 4 H'ers, but for the four legged ones as well.

Local 4H member and 8th grader Madeline Bergman has been competing for years, but this summer she's keeping an extra close eye on her cows.

"My cows I try to keep them in the shade, under the fans, make sure they're drinking plenty of water. Keeping them cool by rinsing them down when they get hot."

President of the Massac County Youth Fair Tammie Obermark says they've been hosting this youth fair for more than 40 years and it's important to her that everyone stays safe. She made sure with this heat, there were multiple ways to stay cool and hydrated.

The President says, "Our predecessors were smart enough to plant a lot of trees on our fair grounds to keep everyone out of the sun and a place to be in the shade. Also bottles of water, giving out to kids, popsicles, ice cream throughout the week and also the water sprinklers on top of the show arena along with the fans."

Even with the sweltering conditions, the kids said they're still having a good time.

