Keep your pets safe in the heat

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL)---During the heat, make sure to check on your pets.
Dogs need a lot of water if they are outside, and your dog's breed can make a difference on how long they can be outside.
Kay Creese, a veterinarian at St. Francis Care says the best way to take care of your pets during the heat, is to bring them inside.
"I recommend you don't leave your dogs out in this. Bring them in the house, bring them in the garage or the basement or something because it is just too hot. Then carefully monitor the dog for any kinds of heat stress," said Creese.
If you need to take your furry friend for a walk, try going in the morning because it won't be too hot.
Be sure to watch out for concrete and asphalt, because it can burn their paw pads.