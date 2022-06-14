 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 102 to 106 degrees Wednesday
afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and
health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency...call 9 1 1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances.  This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Keep your pets safe in the heat

  • Updated
  • 0
Dogs in heat

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL)---During the heat, make sure to check on your pets. 

Dogs need a lot of water if they are outside, and your dog's breed can make a difference on how long they can be outside. 

Kay Creese, a veterinarian at St. Francis Care says the best way to take care of your pets during the heat, is to bring them inside.

"I recommend you don't leave your dogs out in this. Bring them in the house, bring them in the garage or the basement or something because it is just too hot. Then carefully monitor the dog for any kinds of heat stress," said Creese.

If you need to take your furry friend for a walk, try going in the morning because it won't be too hot. 

Be sure to watch out for concrete and asphalt, because it can burn their paw pads. 

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

Recommended for you