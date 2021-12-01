'Keep The Wreath Red' raises fire prevention awareness in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ill. (WSIL) -- Firefighters in Mt. Vernon are raising fire prevention awareness with a Christmas wreath.
Since 2015-- except 2020 due to the pandemic-- the city's fire department has promoted the 'Keep The Wreath Red' program.
It began in 1954 in Naperville and was recognized by the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association in 1980 for its effectiveness in spreading fire prevention awareness.
Departments participating keep a wreath hanging outside the station that's decorated with red lights.
Chad Jansen, a firefighter and paramedic who's also the department's program coordinator, says each red light is replaced with a white light each time the department responds to a fire during the holiday season.
Some of the most common fires during this time of year involve Christmas trees, cooking a fried turkey, a candle or overloading your power outlets or extension cords.
About one-third of the nation's fires occur during the holiday season, according to the National Fire Prevention Association. Jansen says the red wreath helps keep people mindful of their holiday decorations.
"Fire prevention is an all day every day type," Jansen said. "Hopefully they can continue that practice throughout their lives."
Jansen says the holiday season stretches from Thanksgiving to New Year's.