...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 105 to 112 this afternoon, and 102
to 106 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Kansas City school officially making the switch to year-round model

  • Updated
  • 0
A charter school in Kansas City has now moved to a year-round model to help make up for COVID-19 learning loss.

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) -- A charter school in Kansas City has now moved to a year-round model to help make up for COVID-19 learning loss.

It's the first day of school for kindergartners at Gordon Parks Elementary.

A new school year is beginning in the Westport area school in the middle of June.

The school's CEO says they switched to a year-round model to help the kids and families here.

"When the pandemic hit, everybody started talking about learning loss and the learning gap,” Gordan Parks Elementary CEO Kirsten Lipari-Braman said.

That, coupled with the learning loss that comes during the average summer vacation, made it clear the kids needed to be in school.

"As we started looking at the calendar and looking at the traditional summer school model, we said ‘you know we need to do more,’ so we added 31 more full days to our calendar,” Lipari-Braman said.

Those extra days also mean more time to build relationships with the students and more time for real-world learning.

"Families aren't having to worry about child care. They're not having to worry about what am I going to do with my babies when they're off ten weeks for the summer. They're going to get to go to school. They know they're going to be here,” Lipari-Braman said.

The school says this is not just a trial period. Leaders at this school say this will be the permanent model moving forward at Gordon Parks.

The year-round model also offers more help for families facing poverty. They'll have access to breakfast, lunch and child care during the summer months.

