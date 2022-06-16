Kansas City among host cities for 2026 FIFA World Cup

KANSAS CITY, MO (WSIL) -- Kansas City was officially named one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup.
The United States will host the 2026 World Cup, with a series of games in multiple cities.
Other cities hosting games include Seattle, Santa Clara and Inglewood, California, East Rutherford, New Jersey, Foxborough, Massachusetts, Miami, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta and Houston.
Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey in Mexico, as well as Vancouver and Toronto, Canada will host portions of the World Cup in 2026.
The 2026 World Cup will be the first tournament hosted by three nations and also the first that will expand to 48 teams in the competition.
From the original "United 2026" bid from the three nations, 60 games are set to be played in the United States, while Mexico and Canada will each get 10 matches. Once the tournament reaches the quarterfinal stage, all remaining knockout round games will be held in the U.S.