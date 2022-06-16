 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today makes 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity, which can have cumulative effects
to those susceptible to heat related illness. While scattered
showers and thunderstorms tomorrow will provide for some
lowering of high temperatures compared to today, a heat
advisory may be needed for portions of the Quad State tomorrow.
Some relief is on the way for the weekend. However, the heat
will return next week, with highs near 100 in the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call
9 1 1.

&&

Kansas City among host cities for 2026 FIFA World Cup

  • 0
FIFA world cup, soccer

KANSAS CITY, MO (WSIL) -- Kansas City was officially named one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup. 

The United States will host the 2026 World Cup, with a series of games in multiple cities. 

Other cities hosting games include Seattle, Santa Clara and Inglewood, California, East Rutherford, New Jersey, Foxborough, Massachusetts, Miami, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta and Houston. 

Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey in Mexico, as well as Vancouver and Toronto, Canada will host portions of the World Cup in 2026.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first tournament hosted by three nations and also the first that will expand to 48 teams in the competition.

From the original "United 2026" bid from the three nations, 60 games are set to be played in the United States, while Mexico and Canada will each get 10 matches. Once the tournament reaches the quarterfinal stage, all remaining knockout round games will be held in the U.S.

