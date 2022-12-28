Kankakee County judge rules parts of Safe-T Act unconstitutional

ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A Kankakee County judge ruled parts of Illinois' Safe-T Act is unconstitutional. The legislation calls to eliminate cash bail.
With Wednesday's ruling, the Safe-T Act won't go into effect as previously planned on January 1 for 65 counties that signed onto the complaint.
House GOP Leader Durkin issued a statement on the ruling Wednesday. He says:
“Today’s ruling is a victory for the often neglected victims of crime and the men and women of law enforcement who wear the badge every day. Legislation of this magnitude must not only be judged on substance, but also on process. In that regard, the Illinois Democrats failed Illinoisans.
“In order to fix this one-sided, anti-law enforcement, and anti-victim act, it is imperative to have a transparent and substantive negotiation with all interested parties, not just a few stakeholders and political insiders. The people of the State of Illinois deserve nothing less.”
Governor J.B. Pritzker says:
“Today’s ruling is a setback for the principles we fought to protect through the passage of the SAFE-T Act. The General Assembly and advocates worked to replace an antiquated criminal justice system with a system rooted in equity and fairness. We cannot and should not defend a system that fails to keep people safe by allowing those who are a threat to their community the ability to simply buy their way out of jail. I thank the Attorney General for his work on this case and look forward to the Illinois Supreme Court taking up the appeal as soon as possible.”