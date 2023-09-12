K9 takes man in custody, woman also arrested, after 7 hour pursuit in Western Kentucky

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- Two people who led police on multiple pursuits in Western Kentucky are now in custody and face a total of 17 charges which include fleeing and criminal mischief.
It started at around 4 a.m. Tuesday morning when Cody Wayne Johnson, 31 of South Fulton, Tenn., was spotted in a vehicle in the Lone Oak area. Police tried to pull over the 2005 Mercedes-Benz SUV he was in, however, the vehicle then sped off at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle Johnson was in travelled through multiple fields and through wooded areas. It then stopped in a creek bed behind a home on Contest Road.
The driver was identified as Andrea Leftridge, 36 of Paducah.
Johnson got out of the vehicle and ran away, going to a nearby farm.
Leftridge and Johnson were then able to steal a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado from that farm and sped away from deputies on Contest Road, with Johnson driving the vehicle.
Police got out ahead of Johnson and put out Stop Sticks before Luigs Lane. At this time, Johnson lost control on a curve and ran off the road and hit a tree head on. Then, they both got out of the vehicle and ran away again.
Authorities searched the area and were able to find both Johnson and Leftridge walking in the 6500 block of New Hope Church Road a couple of miles away from where they hit the tree.
At this time, Leftridge was taken into custody without incident around 11 a.m. Johnson, however, then ran away again and into a horse pasture. That's when Deputy Steve Croft had his K9 partner Oscar searched the horse pasture where Johnson was quickly found.
K9 Oscar was able to apprehend Johnson and he was then taken into custody.
The list of charges are as follows...
Andrea Leftridge
- Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
- Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot)
- Theft by Unlawful Taking (Auto) $10,000 < $1,000,000
- Criminal Mischief 1st Degree
- Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
Cody Johnson
- Fulton County Warrants x 4
- Madison County Warrant x 1
- Powell County Warrant x 2
- Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
- Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree (On Foot)
- Theft by Unlawful Taking (Auto) $10,000 < $1,000,000
- Criminal Mischief 1st Degree
- Resisting Arrest
Assisting in the investigation was the Paducah Police Department, Carlisle County Sheriff's Office, Ballard County Sheriff's Office and Lent's Towing.