K-9 program to help victims, witnesses of traumatic incidents

MARION, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- In about two months, a new member will be joining the city's police department. He or she won't necessarily wear a badge, but will come with a leash and paws.
The Marion Police Department had implemented a new directive called the K-9 Cares Community Therapy Dog program. It's meant to bring comfort to victims, witnesses, and officers who go through a traumatic incident.
Officer Jason Plichta, who started the program, is familiar with therapy dogs. In 2019, he was a part of a stressful court trial while working at a police station up north, and the dog helped to ease tension.
The idea reignited after some training at a Crisis Intervention conference this May, where a presentation focused on a K-9 therapy dog and its handler.
The Marion Police department believes there are many benefits to having a therapy dog such as getting to better know residents.
"One of the biggest (facets) is community engagement," Plichta says. "There's already a good relationship there, but we want to build on that relationship and make it stronger."
Others include addressing mental health issues and being there for traumatic situations.
Plichta explained some of the calls that he and this K-9 therapy dog will respond to.
"Whether it's a car crash with children, a domestic incident or something even worse than that," he states. "It's going to be there for the kids, for the victims, the witnesses. Basically kind of help them deal with the trauma immediately, and down the road whenever they might need to break away from that trauma that they're reliving again."
Chief David Fitts agrees with Plichta and says he was able to get onboard with the program after hearing about how it would impact the youth.
"It may bring a quicker resolution to some cases or some incidence that they're (officers) working on," Fitts say. "Again for me, the biggest thing thing is if we can do something to help a child in distress, it's worth it."
To start, Plichta called police stations all across the country to learn more about their programs. He then wrote a proposal and pitched it to the police chief, mayor and his staff as well as the city council for approval.
In mid-December the officer will be traveling to Florida to meet this K-9 therapy dog. They are rescues through the Paws and stripes college, who exceed at training.
Instead of being available to the general public for adoption, the dogs are then donated to police departments.
This is free service to our nation's law enforcement, but the Marion Police department still needs help for this K-9 cares therapy program, which will rely solely on donations and no tax payer funds.
Donations will be used for vet care, dog food, installing a cage in the patrol car so the dog can be transported to different calls within the city, and expanding the program in the future.
Those who want to give, monetary donations can be made at the Marion Police Department or City Hall. For checks, put K-9 Cares Program in the memo. Or click here to donation online.
You can also help the Marion Police Department win a $5,000 grant by voting on this website each day now through October 26th. The link to vote is here and be sure to share!