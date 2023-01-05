Juvenile charged after assaulting police officer in KY

PADUCAH, KY, (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police (KSP) have charged a juvenile after an assault on an officer occurred in Paducah on Wednesday.
KSP Post 1 received a call on Wednesday around 5 p.m. reporting a juvenile had assaulted a Hopkinsville Police Department Detective at the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
Detective Robert Stucki with Hopkinsville PD was attempting to execute a court order signed by a Christian County Circuit Court Judge for a juvenile detained at the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
While at the facility, the juvenile placed his arms around Detective Stucki, lifting him up and slamming him to the floor. During the assault, the juvenile also damaged some personal property belonging to Detective Stucki.
KSP has charged the juvenile with assault of a police officer 3rd degree and criminal mischief 3rd degree.