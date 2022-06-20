 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Juvenile arrested in sexual assault investigation

  • 0
police, crime
By Kenzie Dillow

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A teen is in custody for sexually assaulting another juvenile. 

On Monday, at approximately 12 p.m., McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a sexual assault. 

The 13-year-old victim told deputies she was assaulted by a 17-year-old boy, who was an acquaintance. 

Deputies found the teen and took him to the Sheriff's Department for an interview. During that conversation, the teen confessed to deputies. 

The 17-year-old was charged with sexual abuse and lodged at the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Facility.  