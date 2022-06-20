Juvenile arrested in sexual assault investigation

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- A teen is in custody for sexually assaulting another juvenile.
On Monday, at approximately 12 p.m., McCracken County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a sexual assault.
The 13-year-old victim told deputies she was assaulted by a 17-year-old boy, who was an acquaintance.
Deputies found the teen and took him to the Sheriff's Department for an interview. During that conversation, the teen confessed to deputies.
The 17-year-old was charged with sexual abuse and lodged at the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Facility.