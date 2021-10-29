Juvenile arrested for shooting in Murray

MURRAY, Ky (WSIL) -- A juvenile is in custody after a man was shot in Murray, Kentucky.
On October 24, around 1:30 a.m., Murray Police responded to McDonalds for a shots fired report and a victim with a gunshot wound.
The victim, 19-year-old Elijah Ball, sustained an injury to his torso area.
The suspect, a juvenile, stated the discharge of the firearm was accidental. They were charged with wanton endangerment, minor in possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence. Upgraded charge of assault is anticipated.
The juvenile was taken to the McCracken County juvenile detention center.
Ball was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for injuries.