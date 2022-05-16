Juvenile arrested for allegedly shooting at Harrisburg home

HARRISBURG,IL (WSIL) -- Harrisburg Police arrested a teenager after reports of a gun being displayed at the Township Park and a single gun shot fired at a home.
On Sunday, May 15, 2022 at approximately 2:58 pm Saline County Central Dispatch received several 911 calls in regards to an incident that occurred at the Harrisburg Township Park.
The initial caller reported that a male juvenile had displayed a gun to her son while at the park. Harrisburg Officers arrived in the area at 3:02 pm and began searching for the juvenile suspect.
At approximately 3:04 pm the second 911 call came in. This caller reported hearing a gunshot somewhere behind IYC.
Officers located the victim and several witnesses and spoke with them. They identified a male juvenile suspect, whom they knew, by name. They confirmed that the suspect displayed the gun to them at the park and later followed them home, where he discharged a single round at the victim's residence.
While speaking with these witnesses Saline County Central Dispatch received a third call reporting the male suspect was at an apartment complex on Marsh St.
Officers responded to the Marsh St. apartments and located the male juvenile suspect leaving an apartment. He was detained and a search of the apartment uncovered a loaded firearm and firearm ammunition, believed to be used in the incident.
Harrisburg Police arrested the juvenile and later transferred him to the Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center.
No injuries were reported from the incident.