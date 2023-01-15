Juvenile arrested after making false threats to Perry County School District

PERRYVILLE, MO (WSIL) -- Perryville Police have arrested a juvenile for creating a large police response when there was no threat, otherwise known as "swatting".
Information on the arrest comes from a press release from the Perryville Police Department. On Saturday, January 14, police had received information from a Herculaneum Police Corporal about a suspect who transferred to the Perry County School District recently. The information had been given to investigators, who then located the suspect.
Police also received a report from an off-duty School Resource Officer (SRO) from Fredricktown, MO. The SRO told detectives that he had been told information by a student during a sporting event about the suspect.
The subject was identified, and guardians were asked to bring the suspect to the police station to be interviewed. The suspect admitted to the crime during the interview. The juvenile was turned over to juvenile authorities, and they will decide what the suspect will be charged with.
Seargeant Jeri Cain of the department confirmed that police will try to coordinate a sweep through the school campus before students return on Tuesday, January 17. Police are confident the suspect did not have access to firearms or explosive devices.
A "Heightened Alert" protocol will be in effect for the next week of school, which includes extra supervision, and more visits from police.
Perryville police Sheriff Jason Klaus issued a statement on the incident, saying "I would like to personally thank those specific officers who reached out with information that assisted in indetifying this individual... and to our School Resource Officer, Teresa Worthington, thank you for representing our department and our school district, and deeply caring for our students."