Justin Moore to perform at Missouri State Fair

(WSIL) -- Country Music star Justin Moore will headline the final concert of the 2022 Missouri State Fair.
Moore will take the stage on Saturday, August 20th.
This is the sixth concert announced for the 2022 Fair.
Other acts include:
- Aug. 11 - Trace Adkins with Lonestar
- Aug. 12 - Tesla with Fuel
- Aug. 13 - Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly
- Aug. 16 - Casting Crowns with We Are Messengers
- Aug. 17 - ZZ Top, Raw Whisky Tour
Tickets to all State Fair Grandstand concerts will go on sale to the public starting at 9 am, June 28 through Etix. More information about State Fair concerts can be found on the Fair’s website.
The 120th Missouri State Fair, themed “Buckets of Fun,” is Aug. 11-21, 2022, in Sedalia.