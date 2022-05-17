 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Justin Moore to perform at Missouri State Fair

  • 0
Missouri State Fair

(WSIL) -- Country Music star Justin Moore will headline the final concert of the 2022 Missouri State Fair. 

Moore will take the stage on Saturday, August 20th. 

This is the sixth concert announced for the 2022 Fair. 

Other acts include:

  • Aug. 11 - Trace Adkins with Lonestar
  • Aug. 12 - Tesla with Fuel
  • Aug. 13 - Sam Hunt with Sean Stemaly
  • Aug. 16 - Casting Crowns with We Are Messengers
  • Aug. 17 - ZZ Top, Raw Whisky Tour

Tickets to all State Fair Grandstand concerts will go on sale to the public starting at 9 am, June 28 through Etix. More information about State Fair concerts can be found on the Fair’s website.

The 120th Missouri State Fair, themed “Buckets of Fun,” is Aug. 11-21, 2022, in Sedalia.

 

Producer

Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020 as 6 pm Producer. In October of 2021 he was promoted to Executive Producer. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.

Recommended for you