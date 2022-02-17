Justice Department sues Missouri over controversial gun law

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph will
occur across western Kentucky. Isolated higher gusts up to 55
mph are possible here. Across southeast Missouri, southern
Illinois, and southwest Indiana, peak wind gusts will be 40 to
45 mph.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

.Multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will cause flooding
issues to develop today.

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH 6 PM CST
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri. The watch is generally along and
north of line from Poplar Bluff, MO, to Paducah, KY, to Owensboro,
KY.

* WHEN...From 6 AM CST this morning through 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur
in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall of 1.5 to 3.0 inches will fall through 6 PM today.
Locally higher amounts are possible. Multiple rounds of heavy
rain and thunderstorms are possible.
- Safety information can be found online at
http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Justice Department sues Missouri over controversial gun law

The US Justice Department on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Missouri in an effort to prevent the state from enforcing a controversial law aimed at protecting gun rights.

 Sarah Silbiger/Pool/Getty Images

The US Justice Department on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against Missouri in an effort to prevent the state from enforcing a controversial law aimed at protecting gun rights.

The law, which went into effect in August, blocks Missouri state and local law officials from enforcing federal gun laws. The Justice Department alleged in its complaint that the state law "uniquely discriminates against federal agencies and employees; impairs law enforcement efforts in Missouri; and contravenes the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution."

"This act impedes criminal law enforcement operations in Missouri," Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement Wednesday. "The United States will work to ensure that our state and local law enforcement partners are not penalized for doing their jobs to keep our communities safe."

Missouri Republican Gov. Mike Parson did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

The Justice Department for months has sought to overturn Missouri's law, called the Second Amendment Preservation Act. US law enforcement officials previously told CNN that federal agents have encountered a number of issues in the state since the law went into effect because local authorities are worried about running afoul of it.

In some cases, police departments have withdrawn their officers from task forces led by federal law enforcement agencies.

"The Missouri law has had a harmful impact on public safety efforts within the state. Prior to enactment of H.B. 85, state and local law enforcement officers in Missouri routinely worked shoulder-to-shoulder with federal officers to keep Missourians safe. They did so by (among other things) sharing evidence, data, and other information critical to law enforcement and by participating in joint federal-state law enforcement task forces," the Justice Department's complaint alleged.

"H.B. 85, however, now severely impairs federal criminal law enforcement operations within the State of Missouri."

Most of the conflicts raised by the law have come in operations involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which enforces gun laws, according to Justice Department officials. But other federal law enforcement agencies have encountered issues as well that hamper cases that need federal help.

CNN previously reported that, in one instance, US marshals preparing for an operation with local police to arrest a fugitive allegedly involved in drug trafficking faced a series of last-minute hurdles because of the law.

"A state cannot simply declare federal laws invalid," Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton said in a statement Wednesday. "This act makes enforcement of federal firearms laws difficult and strains the important law enforcement partnerships that help keep violent criminals off the street."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Emma Tucker and Evan Perez contributed to this report.