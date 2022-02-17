Justice Department sues Missouri over controversial gun law

Weather Alert

.Multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will cause flooding issues to develop today. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM CST THIS MORNING THROUGH 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. The watch is generally along and north of line from Poplar Bluff, MO, to Paducah, KY, to Owensboro, KY. * WHEN...From 6 AM CST this morning through 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rainfall of 1.5 to 3.0 inches will fall through 6 PM today. Locally higher amounts are possible. Multiple rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible. - Safety information can be found online at http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&