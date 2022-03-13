JUST IN: Three-time NFL MVP Tom Brady returning to the Buccaneers for his 23rd season

TAMPA BAY, FL (WSIL) -- Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady announces that he will unretire and return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season.
Tom Brady broke the news on Twitter, where he states "These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands.".
The 43-year-old Brady will be returning to a team that finished with a 13-4 win-loss record last season, finishing their postseason run with a heartbreaking loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.