Jury selection begins in Julia Bevely murder trial

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- Jury selection began Monday for the murder trial of Julia Bevely, the woman accused in the 2020 death of 11-year old Jade Beasley.
More than 80 people summoned for jury duty filled Courtroom 6 inside the Williamson County Courthouse around 9 a.m. Monday.
By around 3 p.m. the judge, prosecution and defense had chosen four jurors to serve on the trial, which is estimated to take about two weeks. The trial still needs eight more jurors before arguments can begin.
Bevely is facing three counts of first-degree murder and has pleaded 'not guilty'. Beasley died in her home in December 2020 after she was found in a bathtub with multiple stab wounds.
Investigators told News 3 at the time that Bevely had called 911 and told them a suspect stabbed Beasley and ran off. That information, according to then-State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti, was false and Bevely was arrested.
Judge Stephen Green ended jury selection early after a guard reported that a potential juror spoke to a News 3 reporter. The reporter maintains that the conversation was unrelated to the case.
The potential juror in question was dismissed from jury selection. The judge warned media members not to speak to potential jurors.
Jury selection resumes at the courthouse Tuesday at 9 a.m.