Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Isolated higher wind gusts up to 50 mph may
occur during heavier rain showers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois and Perry County Missouri

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Widespread rainfall amounts of 1 to 2.5 inches are expected,
but some areas may receive higher amounts approaching 3
inches. This rain will be falling on ground that is already
saturated due to above normal rainfall in January and recent
snow melt.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Jury selected in Julia Bevely murder trial

  • Updated
  • 0
julia bevely mug, marion homicide

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- UPDATE: February 8 - A jury has been selected in the murder trial for Julia Bevely. Opening statements began on Wednesday afternoon.

MONDAY, February, 6 - Jury selection began Monday for the murder trial of Julia Bevely, the woman accused in the 2020 death of 11-year old Jade Beasley.

More than 80 people summoned for jury duty filled Courtroom 6 inside the Williamson County Courthouse around 9 a.m. Monday.

By around 3 p.m. the judge, prosecution and defense had chosen four jurors to serve on the trial, which is estimated to take about two weeks. The trial still needs eight more jurors before arguments can begin.

Bevely is facing three counts of first-degree murder and has pleaded 'not guilty'. Beasley died in her home in December 2020 after she was found in a bathtub with multiple stab wounds.

Investigators told News 3 at the time that Bevely had called 911 and told them a suspect stabbed Beasley and ran off. That information, according to then-State's Attorney Brandon Zanotti, was false and Bevely was arrested.

Judge Stephen Green ended jury selection early after a guard reported that a potential juror spoke to a News 3 reporter. The reporter maintains that the conversation was unrelated to the case.

The potential juror in question was dismissed from jury selection. The judge warned media members not to speak to potential jurors.

Jury selection resumes at the courthouse Tuesday at 9 a.m. 

