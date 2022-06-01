June kicks off Alzheimer's Awareness Month

(WSIL)----June 1st is the first day of Alzheimer's Awareness Month.
It's estimated that in 2022, there are 6.5 million Americans over the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer's.
230,000 Alzheimer's patients live in Illinois and the Alzheimer's Association says the disease is on the rise.
By 2050, it's expected that 13 million people will have the disease.
The first step to lowering those numbers are letting people know their options.
"Let's learn about this, let's keep our brains healthy. Let's get people connected to the resources that they need in their community, and those resources exist, even right here in southern Illinois. We have wonderful services in the lower half of this state, and we just want people to know they are not alone," said Becky Doiron, the Manager of Education for the Illinois Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.
Ways to lower your risk for Alzheimer's includes eating a healthy diet, lots of exercise, and keeping your brain active.
You can find helplines and other resources at the Alzheimer's Association website.