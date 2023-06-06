June is Pet Preparedness Month, Illinois EMA urges everyone to have a plan

(WSIL) -- June is Pet Preparedness Month. Illinois' Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security say it's important to be mindful of your pet's needs.
They recommend a backpack or a bag with some essentials for your pet.
"During Pet Preparedness Month, I challenge families to gather pet preparedness items," says Alicia Tate-Nadeau, Director of Illinois' Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security. "Preparing now will greatly benefit your pets especially during a flood, tornado, or other severe weather."
The EMA says in the event of an emergency you should not leave your pet at home. If you're not home when an emergency happens they recommend having a plan for a neighbor, relative or friend to care for your pets.
The EMA recommends some of these items for a pet preparedness kit:
- Non-perishable food and favorite pet treats
- Water and water bowls
- Waste bags, cat litter, and pan
- Blanket/bedding and favorite pet toys
- Leashes, harnesses, or carriers
- Pet medications and a first-aid kit
- Copies of medical records including vaccination records and pet identification
Most shelters or other emergency centers cannot accept pets because of health and safety concerns, so it is crucial that you plan ahead for your pets’ care.