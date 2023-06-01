June is off to a hot start -- tracking more pop-up storm chances

WSIL (Carterville) -- We ended the month of May on an overall pretty warm note, and we'll be beginning a new month the same way. Mild temperatures this morning as you're out the door with lows in the mid 60s.
We stay above average into the afternoon with highs nearing 90 degrees. Thanks to the heat, diurnal fueling will take place again bringing the possibility for a few scattered thunderstorms. Anything we get shouldn't be severe and will remain fairly brief.
Summer-like heat sticks around to end the work week and into the weekend with the hottest air of the season expected. Typically we see our average highs in the low 80s but we'll pass that by at least ten degrees.
Along with the heat, we'll see the continuation of some pop-up storms. Still not tracking anything severe on radar, but you'll want to keep the Storm Track 3 app close.