...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting unhealthy
conditions for sensitive groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois
for today, Friday June 2nd.

Warm, dry and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra NWS alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

Media Contact...217 558 1536

June is feeling more and more like July

hot

WSIL (Carterville) -- Some of us are waking up to the sound of thunder! Tracking a few isolated storms this morning but good news is nothing severe. The majority of us won't even see rain today although the chance for pop-up storms will be sticking around. 

afternoon temps

Temperatures this morning are very warm again in the mid 60s. By this afternoon and evening, we'll see the hottest temperatures of the year with highs hitting 90s. Make sure you stay hydrated and be conscious of the amount of time you spend outdoors.

forecast highs

We have a hard time shaking the 90s through the weekend and the start of the weekend. We stay dry but warm this weekend and Monday.

Katie Melvin is the Weekend Evening Meteorologist. She's a recent UNC Charlotte graduate where she earned her BS in Meteorology and BA in Mass Media Communication Studies. If you have a weather related story idea, email her at kmelvin@wsiltv.com.

