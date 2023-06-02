June is feeling more and more like July

WSIL (Carterville) -- Some of us are waking up to the sound of thunder! Tracking a few isolated storms this morning but good news is nothing severe. The majority of us won't even see rain today although the chance for pop-up storms will be sticking around.
Temperatures this morning are very warm again in the mid 60s. By this afternoon and evening, we'll see the hottest temperatures of the year with highs hitting 90s. Make sure you stay hydrated and be conscious of the amount of time you spend outdoors.
We have a hard time shaking the 90s through the weekend and the start of the weekend. We stay dry but warm this weekend and Monday.