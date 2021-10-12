Jump in the combine on National Famers' Day and see the advancements in their 'field'

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---Chris Vick has been a farmer for 30 years.
"I think the thing that's most rewarding from it is actually working hard during the planting season and in harvest, seeing the fruits of your labor," said Vick, who is also the Program Director at SIU's University Farms.
During harvest season, like most farmers, you can find him out in the fields.
Tuesday was spent in the combine, harvesting corn that will eventually be turned into feed for livestock.
Like most "fields", farming has advanced a lot over the years.
"First advances that everybody uses is the auto steer. That was made available through GPS. Also what's interesting now is that the equipment is talking to each other. So it's interacting with the combine, and the tractor are talking to one another, and not just that, even the tillage equipment is talking with the tractor and linking together," Vick explained.
It's noisy work as the combine combs through corn, separating the grains as it harvests.
On National Farmers' Day, Vick asks the public to be safe as lots of equipment hit the roads this time of year.
"We're on the roads right now. So be patient with us and give us room so everyone can get home safely," said Vick.
And for those who are thinking of joining the farming business, Vick has some advice.
"Be ready to work hard. Farming is one of those industries where you can do everything right and still fail. So it's a very humbling thing to be a farmer," he said.