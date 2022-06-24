JPMorgan Chase to cover employee travel for abortion

(ABC NEWS) -- JPMorgan Chase, one of the nation’s largest banks, has informed U.S. employees that it will cover the costs of travel for those seeking an abortion who cannot access the procedure legally in their home state, according to a memo sent to employees on June 1 and obtained by ABC News.
The company will begin covering the travel next month, according to a company web page that details the policy.
Several corporations in recent weeks, including Amazon and Starbucks, have announced expanded health benefits to pay for travel fees incurred by workers seeking an abortion if the procedure is unavailable near where they live.
Yelp, Tesla, Citigroup, Apple and Salesforce have also expanded abortion coverage in recent weeks for employees to include costs for travel when necessary.
The JPMorgan Chase memo was first reported by CNBC.