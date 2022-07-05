Josh Turner to perform in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Country Music star Josh Turner is coming to Harrisburg. He is best known for his hits "Long Black Train" and "Your Man."
He will be performing on October 5, 2022 at the Saline County Fairgrounds at 6 p.m.
The event is sponsored by Coleman Tri-County Services, which offers developmental training, vocational or re-vocational services and programming, supported living services and support services to adults with disabilities.
General admission tickets are $30, reserved seats are $60 and parking is $10.
Click here to purchase tickets.