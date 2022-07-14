Josh Turner concert will benefit Coleman Tri-County Services

SALINE COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Country super star and gospel singer Josh Turner is coming to the fairgrounds.
Turner, who is best known for his hits "Long Black Train" and "Your Man", will bring his whole band for a night filled with entertainment. He's known for his deep voice that stands out on the radio.
The event will benefit Coleman Tri-County Services which held the Wynonna Judd concert last year. Its organizer, Lisa Knight says, Turner will have a different stage presence for the audience.
"He's got two buses and a trailer coming, and it's not an acoustic show like Wynonna," Knight explains. "It's a full-blown concert with all sorts of electric guitars blaring and drums. It's just going to be a great night. It's going to be loud."
Proceeds will benefit Coleman Tri-County Services which has served the community for 50 years. The group helps disabled adults learn life skills, find a job, and has residential homes for those who can't live on their own.
"So many of the individuals we serve are sometimes overlooked and just kinda pushed aside," she says. "Not viewed as a quality adult and we want to let people know there is value in every life."
The group also offers end-of-life services for its clients who are without family.
"Some of this money will also go to our dignity fund," Knight adds. "They deserve the same respect that you and I get when its time to pass on."
General admission tickets are $30, reserved seats are $60 and parking is $10.
