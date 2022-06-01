Joppa power plant receiving $40 million from Illinois' Coal-to-Solar program

(WSIL) -- A local power plant might be getting new life, after receiving millions from a grant program. The Coal-to-Solar Program is part of Illinois' path toward 100 percent clean energy by 2050.
As part of the Coal-to-Solar program, five coal plant sites – which are already closed or in the process of closing - have been selected to participate.
Vistra Energy's Joppa Battery Energy Storage System (Joppa power plant) in Massac County will be receiving $40.7 million over a ten year period.
Vistra Energy made the announcement to close the Joppa plant back in 2020 to reduce the company's carbon footprint.
RELATED: Joppa-Maple Grove Schools could see big cuts after tax levy decrease
The Coal-to-Solar program provides incentives for companies to install energy storage facilities at the sites of former coal plants, providing benefits to the electric grid and the ability for more renewables resources to be built and used.
Energy storage, which allows previously produced electricity to be released as needed, is essential as more renewable energy sources are added to the grid. At peak capacity, these facilities can provide a combined 255 megawatts of power – enough to power 258,000 Illinois homes based on average annual energy use – for a limited duration.
In order to qualify, the plants must have burned coal, have a generating capacity of at least 150 MW of electricity, and make a commitment to hiring a diverse workforce and apprentices. The program provides $110,000 per megawatt of stored solar energy (with a yearly cap of $28.05 million for all recipients) and each project must have a storage capacity of a minimum of 37 MW.
The first payments are expected to be issued in 2025 when the facilities are expected to be commercially operational.
Other facilities receiving funding include:
Grantee
Energy Storage Site County
Amount Awarded Over 10 Years
Project Size MW
NRG Midwest Storage, LLC (NRG) – Waukegan Energy Storage Center
Lake
$79,200,000
72MW
NRG Midwest Storage, LLC (NRG) - Will County Energy Storage Center
Will
$79,200,000
72MW
Dynegy Midwest Generation, LLC (Vistra) - Havana Battery Energy Storage System
Mason
$40,700,000
37MW
Electric Energy, Inc. (Vistra) - Joppa Battery Energy Storage System
Massac
$40,700,000
37MW
Illinois Power Resources Generating, LLC (Vistra) – Edwards Battery Energy Storage System
Peoria
$40,700,000
37MW