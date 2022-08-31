Joppa power plant closing Wednesday

JOPPA (WSIL) -- The Joppa Power Plant in Massac County is scheduled to officially close Wednesday.
Vistra Energy announced in 2021 it will close its Illinois and Ohio coal-fired power plants by the end of the decade. The announcement includes closures of Vistra-owned Baldwin Power Plant in Randolph County and Joppa Power Plant.
They say the closures will significantly reduce the company's carbon footprint in the Midwest and help it achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
The decision was also made in part because of the "Illinois Coal to Solar" program, which aims for the state to be 100% green by 2050.
The program will designate $40.7 million over a ten year period to convert the power plant into a battery energy storage facility.
The first payments are expected to be issued in 2025 when the facilities are expected to be commercially operational.