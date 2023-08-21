Joppa-Maple Grove School board votes to relocate elementary students

JOPPA, IL (WSIL) – During a special meeting, the Joppa-Maple Grove school board voted unanimously to move the students from Maple Grove Elementary School to the Jr/Sr High School starting Aug. 28.
“We are doing our very best to make sure to get our students in as quickly as possible and in as safe environment as possible,” said district Superintendent, Dr. Vickie Artman.
Since a storm damaged Maple Grove Elementary, the 112 students have been remote learning, leaving the district to work out a way to return those students back to in-person learning as soon as possible.
“We all know that in-person learning is better for our students than remote learning,” said Artman.
Artman says it’s important this move is done right which is why the board voted to move forward with it next Monday instead of right away.
“We don’t want to just throw students in a classroom and not have any material or the proper educational tools,” said said.
This decision was needed after a storm caused roof damage to Maple Grove Elementary School.
“We had part of our roof peeled back,” said Artman. “That was part of our initial cause.”
That damage caused rain to come into the building and also the district is dealing with damage to their chiller affecting the humidity and condensation in the building.
“With the 99-degree temperatures and the humidity like it was, it created an environment of condensation in the building that’s what initially kicked it off,” said Artman. “We knew something was wrong. You could walk in the building and you could just feel the moisture in the air.”
Artman says it was the quick response by those at the school that has allowed the district to minimize any damage. The school is working with environmental analysts and consultants to assess the situation.
“They will have the whole analysis of what the clean up entails, how long it will take, and the cost,” said Artman.
Earlier this year, votes within the district turned down a proposal to annex their district with Massac County’s. Superintendent Artman believes that process brought the community closer together and has helped with dealing with this issue now.
“Our community spoke very loud and clear they want to keep this school open and they care about the community and they’re here to do whatever they can to support us,” said Artman.
The results of the study will be discussed at another school board meeting on Tuesday.