Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 105
to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Joppa-Maple Grove School board votes to relocate elementary students

  Updated
Joppa-Maple Grove School board votes to relocate elementary students
By: Paul Wilcoxen

JOPPA, IL (WSIL) – During a special meeting, the Joppa-Maple Grove school board voted unanimously to move the students from Maple Grove Elementary School to the Jr/Sr High School starting Aug. 28.

“We are doing our very best to make sure to get our students in as quickly as possible and in as safe environment as possible,” said district Superintendent, Dr. Vickie Artman.

Since a storm damaged Maple Grove Elementary, the 112 students have been remote learning, leaving the district to work out a way to return those students back to in-person learning as soon as possible.

“We all know that in-person learning is better for our students than remote learning,” said Artman.

Artman says it’s important this move is done right which is why the board voted to move forward with it next Monday instead of right away.

“We don’t want to just throw students in a classroom and not have any material or the proper educational tools,” said said.

This decision was needed after a storm caused roof damage to Maple Grove Elementary School.

“We had part of our roof peeled back,” said Artman. “That was part of our initial cause.”

That damage caused rain to come into the building and also the district is dealing with damage to their chiller affecting the humidity and condensation in the building.

“With the 99-degree temperatures and the humidity like it was, it created an environment of condensation in the building that’s what initially kicked it off,” said Artman. “We knew something was wrong. You could walk in the building and you could just feel the moisture in the air.”

Artman says it was the quick response by those at the school that has allowed the district to minimize any damage. The school is working with environmental analysts and consultants to assess the situation.

“They will have the whole analysis of what the clean up entails, how long it will take, and the cost,” said Artman.

Earlier this year, votes within the district turned down a proposal to annex their district with Massac County’s. Superintendent Artman believes that process brought the community closer together and has helped with dealing with this issue now.

“Our community spoke very loud and clear they want to keep this school open and they care about the community and they’re here to do whatever they can to support us,” said Artman.

The results of the study will be discussed at another school board meeting on Tuesday.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email Paul at pwilcoxen@wsiltv.com

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.