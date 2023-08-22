Joppa-Maple Grove school board addresses issues with elementary school

JOPPA, IL (WSIL) – Joppa Maple Grove's school district had another meeting Tuesday night, this time to figure out what to do with their damaged elementary school.
It was decided to form a committee to address things, but not everyone was in agreement with that decision
At the meeting it was revealed that mold was discovered through Maple Grove Elementary School sustained after recent storm damage.
"We pulled over 70 air and tape samples to verify where we had issues and we had all of about 5 or 6 rooms that had either a slightly elevated air count or we had visible mold growth,” said president and owner of Summit Environmental, Jeff Goff.
Goff says the counts of mold weren't excessive.
"We just found a little bit of mold in most of the rooms,” said Goff.
That didn't come as a surprise to Joppa Maple Grove superintendent Vickie Artman.
"We have been in close communication every day So they pretty well kept us informed of what's going on,” Artman said.
The problem was identified, but there was disagreement within the board when it comes to what to do to fix it.
Board president Kevin Castleman made a recommendation that a committee be formed to come up with a plan moving forward. That plan is to be presented for public comment no later than two weeks from this Monday.
But that didn't sit well with some board members who believe something has to be done immediately to fix the mold problem.
"We have identified the problem,” said board member Corey Willenborg. “We know the problem is going to get worse. It's going to continue to grow and the experts say they can not control the environment.”
Board Members Willenborg and Daniel Burnett both voted against the plan. Willenborg’s fear is if the school waits two weeks to make a decision, the mold problem will be worse.
"I'm absolutely concerned and would like to get it taken care of as soon as possible,” he said.
But superintendent Artman says the safety of the students, faculty, and staff is the No. 1 priority.
"We want to make sure our students are safe,” she said. “We don't want anyone in the building if it's not safe for them."
So what does the future hold for Maple Grove Elementary School? Superintendent Artman says that will be decided by the school board at a later time by the recommendation from the committee.
"We will hear differing viewpoints and challenge our thinking and come up with the best solution,” said Artman. “The commitment is whatever this committee's recommendation is."