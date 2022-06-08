Joppa discusses possible school district reorganization options

JOPPA, IL (WSIL) -- A big decision ahead for school board members in Joppa.
It's whether or not to re-organize, consolidate, convert, annex, or deactivate schools in the district.
Wednesday night board members, residents, former students, teachers, and others met to hear one of three possible options.
"I think it's a waste of time. We're not planning on, we're not at a point right now where we need to make a decision on consolidating or deactivation or whatever they're talking about doing, we're not there yet," said Joppa School Board member Peggy McNeil.
Right now, a majority of the board is pursuing three possible options.
Those include re-organization options with Vienna, Century, and Massac.
All of those options discussed at length over three days at Shawnee Community College.
But not all Joppa board members share McNeil's opinion.
"I personally have three children who go to the school district from real small up to eighth grade and I want my children and all the children in the community to have the best educational opportunity, the best opportunity in sports that most school districts have to offer. Joppa doesn't have the financial ability or the means to do that in the long term," added Joppa School Board member Corey Willenborg.
Consolidating or deactivating any school is a lengthy process.
A majority vote from the board to pursue some type of reorganization from either Vienna, Century, or Massac would send the agreed upon option to the ballot.
Voters will then have the option of approving or denying the proposed plan through a referendum.