Jonesboro man sentenced for theft charges

UNION COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A Jonesboro man has been sentenced for multiple theft charges.
Union County State’s Attorney Tyler E. Tripp says 19-year-old Kadden S. Spencer, of Jonesboro, has pled guilty to two counts of theft.
Spencer and other co-defendants were charged in relation to multiple thefts of vehicles and firearms occurring in early 2022.
Spencer was sentenced to a total of nine years of imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections and will serve a one-year period of mandatory supervised release.
Spencer was initially arrested on February 9, 2022 following multiple investigations by the Anna and Jonesboro Police Departments and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.