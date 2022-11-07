 Skip to main content
Jonesboro man sentenced for theft charges

  • Updated
UNION COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- A Jonesboro man has been sentenced for multiple theft charges.

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler E. Tripp says 19-year-old Kadden S. Spencer, of Jonesboro, has pled guilty to two counts of theft.

Spencer and other co-defendants were charged in relation to multiple thefts of vehicles and firearms occurring in early 2022.

Spencer was sentenced to a total of nine years of imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections and will serve a one-year period of mandatory supervised release.

Spencer was initially arrested on February 9, 2022 following multiple investigations by the Anna and Jonesboro Police Departments and the Union County Sheriff’s Office.