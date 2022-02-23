Jonesboro man arrested for sexual assault of a child

UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- A Jonesboro man is facing charges after being arrested for sexually assaulting a child.
On February 22, 2022 Illinois State Police arrested Charles Mills, 58 of Jonesboro, for predatory criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13 and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under 13.
On December 15, 2020 ISP was requested by Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to investigate allegations of abuse. After an extensive investigation, a search warrant was executed on January 6 at Mills' home.
An arrest warrant was obtained and Mills was arrested. He is in the Jackson County Jail being held on $250,000 bond.