Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to at times heavy mixed precipitation
expected. Ice accumulations from two tenths to near one half
of an inch likely from southeast Missouri into far west
Kentucky, and near or slightly less than one quarter of an
inch the rest of southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois.
Sleet accumulations up to one half inch in portions of
southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Minor sleet
accumulations across west Kentucky.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of
western Kentucky and southern Illinois generally west of
Interstate 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Now until 6 PM Thursday.

* IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely
due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation
should be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of
the day Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and
transition the precipitation over to all rain, except for
those areas from the Ozark Foothills into southwest Illinois.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Jonesboro man arrested for sexual assault of a child

  • Updated
  • 0
charles mills

UNION COUNTY (WSIL) -- A Jonesboro man is facing charges after being arrested for sexually assaulting a child. 

On February 22, 2022 Illinois State Police arrested Charles Mills, 58 of Jonesboro, for predatory criminal sexual assault, criminal sexual assault of a victim under 13 and aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim under 13. 

On December 15, 2020 ISP was requested by Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) to investigate allegations of abuse. After an extensive investigation, a search warrant was executed on January 6 at Mills' home.

An arrest warrant was obtained and Mills was arrested. He is in the Jackson County Jail being held on $250,000 bond.

