...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A more widespread frost is expected for
Saturday night into Sunday morning with a few locations
dropping to freezing or possibly below in the typical cold
spots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Johnston City wins on the road against Sesser-Valier 33-28; moves to 7-0

  • Updated
Johnston City High School Prepares for Upcoming Football Season

SESSER, IL (WSIL) -- The Johnston City Indians hit the road to battle the Sesser-Valier Devils in a week seven Friday night football matchup.

Th Devils would strike first early in the first quarter. Dezmond Malone would take the handoff and sprints through the open field, breaking through the defense for a 38-yard touchdown. Sesser-Valier gets on the board first, 7-0.

Johnston City would respond to the early score. Running back Isiah Watson bullies through the Devils' defense for an eight-yard TD run, tying up the score 7-7.

The two teams would remain knotted up until the second quarter. Quarterback Carson Hoffard would throw a strike to Colt Packer for a touchdown. Devils break the tie, 14-7.

Sesser-Valier's lead would be short-lived, as former News 3 Player of the Week Watson would put together a massive 40-yard run for another TD. Indians stay deadlocked with the Devils, 14-all.

Johnston City on the move again with under two minutes in the half and running back Boston Peyton bursts from the line of scrimmage and almost scores, getting tripped up at the one-yard line. Indians steal the lead before the half 21-14.

Johnston City was leading at the half, and they held the lead for the rest of the game, as the Indians win on the road against the Sesser-Valier Devils 33-28.