Johnston City wins against Vienna-Goreville 66-28; Indians are 6-0

JOHNSTON CITY, IL (WSIL) -- The Johnston City Indians hosted the Vienna-Goreville Eagles on the Indians' Patriot Night in a week six Friday night football matchup.
The Indians wasted no time getting on the board, as Isiah Watson takes it in from five-yards out to give Johnston City a 7-0 lead.
The Eagles would not back down. Quarterback Charles Woodrun escapes the pocket and finds his receiver Evan Moore for a big gain. Two plays later the soaring Eagles would have their wings clipped, as Woodrun fires a pass to the endzone only for it to be intercepted by Watson.
The Indians would take full advantage of the turnover. Johnston City marched down the field, and Evan Sanders scores from one-yard out. The scoring frenzy would not end there as Watson scores yet again, this time from 17-yards out.
The Johnston City Indians would easily win against the Vienna-Goreville Eagles, extending their undefeated record to 6-0.