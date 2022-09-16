Johnston City shuts out Hamilton County 28-0

JOHNSTON CITY, IL (WSIL) -- The Johnston City Indians traveled to Hamilton County to play the Green Foxes in a week four Friday night football matchup.
The two teams were locked in a defensive battle. Fox' quarterback Braden Flannigan handed off to running back Wyatt Richards, who makes a big play by breaking several tackles and bulldozing his way into Indians' territory.
Defense was the name of the game as the half started to wind down. That changed when Indians' QB Connor Mowery rolled out and fired a pass to receiver Keaton Fort in the endzone, finally winning the defensive battle and going up 7-0.
Hamilton County looked to get a score of their own before half. Flannigan launches a deep ball, but it's intercepted by Fort. He flashes those receiver skills and runs all the way to the red zone, but the Indians were not able to capitalize on the huge play.
The Hamilton County Green Foxes could not get anything going for the rest of the game, and the Johnston County Indians win 28-0.