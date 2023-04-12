Johnston City seniors volunteer on community Day of Giving

JOHNSTON CITY, IL (WSIL) –If you were driving around Johnston City Wednesday morning you probably noticed a lot of high school students working around town.
“This is just a small way, one day a year, for our seniors to give back,” said Johnston City high school principal Josh Pietrantoni.
This is the second straight year seniors at Johnston City High School participated in a community day of giving. It started out as a way for seniors at Johnston City High School to give back to their community.
“Our guidance counselor came up with a wonderful idea to try and give back to our community which has given back so much to our school and the kids,” said Pietrantoni.
With last year’s class being the first, Pietrantoni admits they were a little hesitant at first, but by the end of the day, enjoyed their experience.
“Last year we were trying to decide what we could have our seniors do on the day of testing,” Pietrantoni said.
The idea came up to let seniors volunteer around town. From re-painting curbs near downtown to picking up around the local park and even help bring to bring back to life a city landmark.
“Most of our kids have grown up in a small town,” Pietrantoni said.
“This is a true community. If we need something at the high school level, we have multiple businesses that will reach out and help us out.
Isiah Watson is one of those seniors and he talks about what Giving Day means to him.
“I was happy because not many of us can come out here and do stuff for other people,” Watson said. “I don't mind doing it for free so coming out here with everybody and my friends, it's pretty cool. I enjoyed it.”
“Jaydee French spent the morning painting curbs near downtown and he talks about why the Day of Giving is important.
“We get a lot of donations from people in the community and it's just nice to give back,” said French. “You get something, you give it back. We're just doing what we can to help around the place.
In the end, principal Pietrantoni hopes his seniors take away a sense of pride and community for their efforts.
“When they drive by these projects they're going to say, I did that,” said Pietrantoni. “I gave back to my community and that's something special.”