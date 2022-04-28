Johnston City seniors spend day giving back to their community

JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL)---High school seniors in Johnston City want to give back.
They spent the day cleaning up around the town.
They collected trashed, washed business's windows, and got rid of an old dock.
The school said it's a way to say thank you to the town that helped raise their students.
"This is a small community, but it's a community that has always supported the seniors. From kindergarten, all the way through their senior year. Any time that we have asked them to help a student in need, they have not hesitated. So we wanted to give this time for the seniors to have an opportunity to give back to all of the community that has helped them through all of the years that they've been in school," said Debbie Ryker, the school counselor.
This is the first time Johnston City High School has done their day of giving, but they hope it's not the last.