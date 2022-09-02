Johnston City beats Eldorado Eagles on the road 42-16

ELDORADO, IL (WSIL) -- The Johnston City Indians took to the road to compete against the Eldorado Eagles in a week two Friday night football matchup.
The Indians came out onto the field with a vengeance, as the Indians' Isiah Watson breaks tackles and pushes his way to the endzone, giving Johnston City a sizeable 14-0 lead.
The Eagles began to fight back, but Johnston City's Nolan Causey became a ballhawk and intercepted the Eagles' QB , and Causey ran the ball all the way back to the ten yard line.
The Indians' running back Watson already had a nose for the endzone, so he took another whiff at it and scores again, pushing the lead to 21-0.
Watson continued his dominant performance with one more rushing touchdown, completing the scoring hat trick.
Johnston City kept complete control of the game, comfortably beating the Eldorado Eagles 42-16.