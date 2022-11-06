Johnston City beats Arthur 28-8; breaks record for most wins in season

ARTHUR, IL (WSIL) -- The Johnston City Indians traveled to Arthur to battle the Knights on a Saturday afternoon playoff football matchup.
Along with advancing to the next round, the Indians could also break the record for most wins in one season with a victory over Arthur.
The Indians did not let the added pressure affect their play. Johnston City was already up 7-0 in the first when former News 3 Player of the Week Isaiah Watson gets the carry and burrows through defenders on his way to the endzone. Indians go up 14-0 on the Knights, and that would be the score going into halftime.
The third quarter is when the Knights began to fight back. Arthur QB Noah Garrett connects with tight end Drew Cotton in the back of the endzone. The 13-yard TD was the Knights first score of the game and, after a two-point conversion, Arthur is firmly back into the game after cutting the lead to 14-8.
Though Arthur was a threat to overtake Johnston City in the box score, the Indians had someone the Knights didn't: Isaiah Watson. Watson takes the handoff and explodes through the line of scrimmage, putting on the burners and scoring on the huge 70-yard TD run, cementing the win for Johnston City,
Watson would add one more score on the ground as the Johnston City Indians get the statement win against the Arthur Knights 28-8, breaking the record for most wins in a season and opening the door to the next round of the playoffs.
Johnston City will look to continue their unprecedented season against Althoff Catholic next Saturday, November 12, at 4 p.m.