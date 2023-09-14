Johnson County officials don't believe the current courthouse will ever re-open

VIENNA, IL (WSIL) – The Johnson County Courthouse was closed Wednesday because of what is being described as “very dangerous” structural damage. Just two blocks away, construction continues on a new courthouse set to open next year.
Because of the closing, officials moved all the offices and staff out of the old building earlier than expected because of safety concerns.
News 3 started receiving phone calls Wednesday morning about the courthouse being closed. After a phone call to the Johnson County Clerk, she confirmed the courthouse was closed because of structural damage.
While county officials work toward regrouping in different buildings, construction of the new court and administration building is underway.
While on the phone with Johnson County Sheriff Pete Sopczak, he tells News 3 that any repairs done to the old building will not be made before the new one is expected to open. So the plan now is to keep the current courthouse closed.
Johnson County Commissioner Jason Taylor confirmed that information by text message, “At this point with the information we have there is no chance in [the current courthouse building] reopening before the new one is completed or possibly ever.”
Construction began in late 2022 on the new Johnson County courthouse and administration building. It’s been a project more than a decade in the works and according to Taylor, it’s set to open in April of next year, replacing the current structure, which was built in 1871.
County Commissioner Chairman Gary Brumley told News 3 back in November of last year, that the total cost is estimated at nearly $14 million, made possible through a local 1-percent sales tax approved by voters in 2016.
The courthouse also is being funded by an $8.5 million Rural Development investment loan. The new facility will be for public use and hold county offices.
The new project also ensures the facility will be handicap accessible and provide better public safety to the community and employees within the building.